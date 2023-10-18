Country star Parker McCollum coming to Nutter Center

Academy of Country Music Award-winning and multiplatinum-selling singer/songwriter Parker McCollum will bring his “Burn It Down Tour” to the Nutter Center on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

In a news release, McCollum shared, “2024 is going to be the biggest and best show we have ever put together. I can’t wait for all the fans to come see what we are working up. The Burn It Down Tour is going to be absolutely epic.”

Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

The tour announcement comes on the heels of McCollum’s latest release, the critically acclaimed album “Never Enough,” which was released May 12 and includes his RIAA certified Platinum hit, “Handle On You” as well as his current radio single, “Burn It Down.” Most recently, he was notably nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 57th annual CMA Awards.

In addition, joining McCollum on select dates throughout the tour will be special guests Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, George Birge, and Catie Offerman.

Presales have begun. General public sales begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20. For tickets or more information, visit https://www.emporiumpresents.com/