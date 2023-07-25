Crafted & Cured adds bourbon, craft cocktail bar in Troy

Crafted & Cured has added a bar to its second floor featuring bourbon and craft cocktails at 8 S. Market St. in Troy.

Owners Andy Routson and Christian Alvarez reopened the establishment in early February after closing its doors in downtown Dayton in 2020.

The new cocktail/mixology program with a bourbon-centric focus prioritizes craftsmanship and exclusivity with a focus on flavor, aroma and finish, said Teresa Perretta of Crafted & Cured. This is in addition to its craft beer and charcuterie programs.

“We value the rich heritage of Bourbon and aim to provide a haven for enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike,” Perretta said.

The new bar offers a predominant collection of Bourbon, American Whiskey, Rye Whiskey, Irish Whiskey, Canadian Whiskey, Scotch Whiskey and more. In addition to 400 bottles available, the bar is stocked with a diverse selection of Tequila, Vodka, Gin, Rum and other liquors.

The craft cocktail menu is broken into Seasonal, Classic and Signature Series cocktails. A few examples of house cocktails include classics such as a Tom Collins, Old Fashioned, Manhattan and French ‘75, along with seasonal offerings such as a Watermelon Spritz or Strawberry Siesta, Perretta said. Signature Series cocktails include The C&C Sour, a Negroni/Boulevardier and Goodnight Irene.

“We are pleased to extend offerings to our customers and continue to evolve our concept to give guests more reasons to enjoy the offerings and ambience at Crafted & Cured,” Perretta said.

In the future, Crafted & Cured is planning to add more offerings to its food menu.

Crafted & Cured’s new location at 8 S. Market St. was originally constructed in 1929 as The First Troy National Bank, which was formerly known as US Bank. The space features the original architecture and one of two original safety deposit vaults.

All three bars in the building were designed and built by Stull Woodworks to enhance the building’s natural beauty and original architecture.

The establishment is open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.craftedncured.com or Crafted & Cured’s Facebook or Instagram pages.