Crave coconut: Cheesecake Factory offers new flavor on National Cheesecake Day

(Photo: Business Wire)
(Photo: Business Wire)

What to Know | 1 hour ago
By Ashley Moor

As if you needed another reason to head to the Cheesecake Factory, the popular chain is set to add yet another cheesecake flavor to its long list of decadent options.

To celebrate National Cheesecake Day, which is today, July 30, the Cheesecake Factory is unveiling its new Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake. This twist on the classic coconut cream pie dessert consists of a coconut cheesecake layered with vanilla custard and chocolate on a coconut macaroon crust.

To make this brand new addition even sweeter, the Cheesecake Factory will also donate $1 for every slice of cheesecake sold on National Cheesecake Day to Feeding America. In addition, the restaurant will donate 25 cents for every slice of Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake sold to Feeding America through July 29, 2022.

The restaurant has two Miami Valley locations: 56 Greene Blvd. at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek and 7612 Blake St. at the Liberty Center Mall in Liberty Township.

More information about the Cheesecake Factory can be found by visiting its website or Facebook page.

