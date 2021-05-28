Creating a Centerville entertainment district being explored: Your questions answered

Currently, a handful of business operators in the area hold liquor permits, Norton-Smith said. Getting approval for an entertainment district could significantly expand the number, with as many as 15 new ones, according to Michael Norton-Smith, Centerville development director.

What does the project mean for outdoor drinking?

If the application for the entertainment district is successful, a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, may be pursued, said Centerville Communications Director, Kate Bostdorff.

A drinking area allows open containers of alcohol outside whereas an entertainment district provides more liquor permits, said Michael Norton-Smith, Centerville development director.

How long could approval take?

Centerville officials said they had preliminary talks Tuesday with the Ohio Department of Commerce about the process of gaining that designation. Once an entertainment district application has been presented, approval could take about four months

