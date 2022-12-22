dayton logo
Crumbl Cookies sets grand opening date for Huber Heights store

Credit: Sharon Wilmore

Credit: Sharon Wilmore

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

The time has come! Crumbl Cookies in Huber Heights will open its doors at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, according to Cassidy Salisbury, a PR Strategist for Crumbl Cookies.

Salisbury previously said they are “very excited” to join the Huber Heights community.

Described as the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, Crumbl Cookies is known for its weekly rotating menu featuring four to five specialty flavors and its regular standby, Milk Chocolate Chip. Their chilled pink sugar cookie is a semi-permanent fixture on the menu.

The Huber Heights store is located at 8288 Old Troy Pike in the North Heights Plaza. The space is a newly created unit next to Premier Health Urgent Care.

Since opening its doors three years ago, Crumbl Cookies has expanded to over 600 bakeries in 47 states nationwide. The company expanded to the Miami Valley with its first store opening in February at 1520 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. Its second store, located at 2260 N. Fairfield Road, Suite G in Beavercreek, opened in July.

For more information about Crumbl Cookies, visit www.crumblcookies.com.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

