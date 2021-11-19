Culture Works receives major arts grant

The grant will provide subgranting opportunities for local agencies in the arts and cultural sector in the Dayton region. These recovery funds were made possible through the American Rescue Plan, which Brown helped write and pass.

“These local arts and cultural organizations play an important role in our communities and our understanding of the world, and the industry was hit particularly hard during this pandemic,” said Brown in a release. “Thanks to the funds allocated in the American Rescue Plan, these institutions will be able to continue supporting their workforce and providing a vital service to communities.”