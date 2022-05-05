dayton logo
Culver’s opens new restaurant in Dayton area

Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based restaurant chain, is now open at 6425 Miller Lane in Vandalia. The restaurant held its grand opening on Monday, May 2.

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
40 minutes ago

A fast-food restaurant chain specializing in ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard has opened its closest location to Dayton.

Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based restaurant chain, is now open at 6425 Miller Lane in Vandalia. Business partners Mark Myers (left) and Derek Potts stand together in the front entrance.

Mark Myers, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Jeanette, in partnership with the Potts Family said, “The welcome from the community has been phenomenal.”

He explained that prior to opening the new location, he couldn’t go anywhere with his name tag on in the Dayton area without someone mentioning the Vandalia location.

The Potts Family launched the Culver’s restaurant chain in Troy in 2004 and added the Sidney location in 2007. Myers said his family is long-time friends with the Potts Family.

“I’ve always had a dream of having a restaurant and I like serving,” Myers said.

He told Dayton.com he previously worked in IT, but always had this dream. Myers originally wanted to open a Culver’s location in Georgia, where he previously lived, but ended up moving back “home” where he had friends and family nearby.

“It does feel like home,” Myers said.

Culver’s offers more than made-to-order ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard, which Myers describes as “silk on a spoon.” He said they have several “hidden gems” including the pot roast, pork loin or veggie burger.

If you aren’t familiar with Culver’s, Myers described it as a fast-food restaurant that is almost like a diner. Their location has a double drive-thru with runners taking the food to cars and an inside dining area where you order your food at the counter and it is brought to you.

“This is a family-oriented business to start with and we keep it that way,” Myers said. “We are owner-operators.”

Guests will often see Myers, his wife and the Potts Family in the restaurant. Myers said he is looking forward to meeting their regulars and giving first time customers a great experience that focuses on friendliness, cleanliness and tastiness.

For more information about Culver’s, click here.

