Cuteness overload! It’s Zoo Babies Month at the Cincinnati Zoo

It doesn’t get much more adorable than this – May is Zoo Babies Month at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.
“Apparently there was a good amount of monkey business going on during the pandemic,” said Thane Maynard , Cincinnati Zoo director in a release. “There are babies all over the Zoo. Reptiles, mammals, insects, and lots of birds!”
Credit: CINCINNATI ZOO
Throughout May, visitors will find large signs marking the spots where babies and expectant moms can be found at the zoo.
“Zip,” a baby wallaby that jumped out of his mom’s pouch for the first time last week, and little penguins Mars and Rover, named as a nod to NASA’s successful Mars landing, are among the baby animals on view.
Whether it’s a toddler like giraffe boys Theo and Finn or newborn fuzzy penguin chicks, there are dozens of young animals to see during Zoo Babies month.
A complete list of zoo babies is available here.
“No question that baby animals are adorable, but they’re also great ambassadors for their species,” said Maynard. “They can inspire visitors to care about their wild counterparts and take action to protect them.”
Zoo Babies runs through May 31. The event is free with regular zoo admission.
The zoo is open daily from10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cincinnati Zoo members enjoy early entry at 9 a.m. Reservations are required for all visitors.
For more information visit www.cincinnatizoo.org.