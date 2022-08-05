Daryl Hall, Five for Fighting close out Kings Island concert series this month

On Sunday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m., Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band will appear with special guest Todd Rundgren. Partnered with John Oates in 1972 to create a string of pop hits such as “Private Eyes,” “Maneater” and “You Make My Dreams,” Hall has gone on to star in his own award-winning web series-turned-TV staple, “Live from Daryl’s House.” Rundgren is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and record producer who has performed as a solo artist and as a member of the band Utopia. He is best known for hits such as “Hello It’s Me” and “I Saw the Light.”

On Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., Five for Fighting will appear with special guest The Verve Pipe. John Ondrasik, the songwriter and performer known as the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated, Five For Fighting, has penned major hits including the chart-topping “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Chances,” “World” and “Easy Tonight,” which have earned tens of millions of streams and place him as a top-10 Hot Adult Contemporary artist for the 2000s. Five For Fighting’s music has also been featured in more than 350 films, television shows, and commercials, including the Academy Award-winning “The Blind Side” as well as “Hawaii Five-O” and “The Sopranos.” In addition, the multi-platinum alternative rock band The Verve Pipe are recognized worldwide for their radio hits “Photograph,” “Hero,” “Happiness Is,” “Never Let You Down” and the No. 1 smash single “The Freshmen.”