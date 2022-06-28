Dave Chappelle adds comedy show at Wirrig Pavilion next week

The “Dave Chappelle and Friends” show starts at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Tickets are on sale now.

Chappelle recently hosted three shows the second week of June at Wirrig Pavilion. This comes after the Board of Zoning Appeals of Miami Twp. approved a property zoning variance request by the pavilion’s owner to host the shows in late April. The zoning variance was unanimously approved to allow for the shows and will limit the Wirrig Pavilion, located at 4866 U.S. 68, to no more than three shows per week.