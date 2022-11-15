Dave Chappelle receives Grammy nomination for ‘The Closer’

Last year “The Closer” was criticized for what many viewers felt were transphobic and homophobic remarks. Netflix employees were so enraged by the special they staged a walkout, resulting in a confrontation between supporters of the trans community and supporters of Chappelle.

The Best Comedy Album nominees include Jim Gaffigan (”Comedy Monster”), Randy Rainbow (”A Little Brains, A Little Talent”), Louis CK (”Sorry”) and Patton Oswalt (”We All Scream”).