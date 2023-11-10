Dave Chappelle scores Grammy nomination for ‘What’s in a Name?’

Four-time Grammy Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle received his sixth Grammy nomination Friday in the Best Comedy Album category for “What’s in a Name?”

“What’s in a Name?” centered on a 2022 speech Chappelle gave at a naming ceremony at Washington D.C.’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts, his alma mater.

The Best Comedy Album nominees include: Trevor Noah (”I Wish You Would”), Wanda Sykes (”I’m an Entertainer”), Chris Rock (”Selective Outrage”) and Sarah Silverman (”Someone You Love”).

The Yellow Springs resident’s previous Grammy victories in this category include “The Closer” (2023), “Sticks & Stones” (2019), “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018) and “The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas” (2017).

In related news, SZA leads all Grammy nominees with nine nominations, and Taylor Swift is the first songwriter in Grammy history to earn seven nominations for Song of the Year, beating Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie who are tied with six each. Swift is nominated for her hit “Anti-Hero.”

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will air live Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

For a complete list of nominees, visit grammy.com.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

