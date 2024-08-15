Dayton African American Cultural Festival is this weekend and it’s free to attend

“The whole thought process behind this festival is to bring the richness of the African American experience to Dayton,” said Ashley Bass, logistic coordinator for the Dayton African American Cultural Festival. “We do this by way of music, culture, education and art.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

This year, alongside food and craft vendors, the event will be split up into multiple pavilions on Saturday, each focusing on a different theme.

These include the health pavilion, which Bass says brings “awareness and resources for diseases that primarily impact the black community.” These include afflictions such as lupus, cancer and diabetes. This pavilion will offer health screenings for guests.

There will also be a resource pavilion providing people an opportunity to apply for jobs. Other areas include a pavilion where attendees can purchase books by black authors and a traditional African village.

Bass says the African Village area at the Dayton African American Cultural Festival is “centered and focused on those African traditions that were once lost, teaching history and storytelling.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

In recent years, the DAACF has added a Millennial Stage. This area will feature fashion retailers and shows, jewelry making and other activities.

Throughout Saturday, a number of musical acts will be taking place on the park’s main stage. These include performances by Cherelle, Eman Hip Hop, Mississippi Red and more.

A focus of the event’s second day is the Gospel Fest on the main stage. This performance is being organized by Tommy McDuffie. There will also be a two-hour drum performance in the African Village on Sunday.

The festival will also be bringing a number of speakers to the event on Sunday for their Lecture Series.

How to go

What: Dayton African American Cultural Festival

When: Noon-8 p.m. Aug. 17 and noon-6 p.m. Aug 18

Location: RiverScape MetroPark: 229 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

More info: daacf.com