Dayton-area bakers needed for ‘Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays’ contest

The Downtown Dayton Partnership is seeking up to 20 bakers to be part of the 16th annual “Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays” contest.

Those interested should complete an online application detailing their vision and plan for their gingerbread creation by Wednesday, Sept. 20. The contest is open to bakers and pastry designers of all ages and skill levels.

“Bakers bring an impressive amount of innovation, creativity, and attention to detail to this competition year after year,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “The Gingerbread Home for the Holidays contest is a favorite feature of the Dayton Holiday Festival, and we’re excited to see how this year’s contestants can transform their holiday treats into works of art.”

After up to 20 contestants are selected, they will receive a $200 stipend to help cover the cost of building materials.

“Traditional houses, building replicas, and even cardboard entries are all allowed in the competition,” the Downtown Dayton Partnership said in a press release. “However, all exposed surfaces should be covered with edible materials.”

The public will vote for this year’s winner of the contest during the 2023 Dayton Holiday Festival kickoff event on Friday, Nov. 24. The creations will be on display inside the Old Courthouse.

The first place winner will receive “Best House on the Block” with a prize of $400. The second-place winner will receive $200.

The Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays contest is part of the month-long Dayton Holiday Festival, presented by AES Ohio, the Downtown Dayton Partnership, and the Virginia W. Kettering Dayton Holiday Festival Fund. For more information on the contest and other activities part of the Dayton Holiday Festival, visit www.daytonholidayfestival.org.