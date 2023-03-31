BreakingNews
Dayton area Chick-fil-A to be closed for renovations
What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

The Chick-fil-A restaurant at 1482 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp. is closing for renovations at the end of business today, according to an email to customers.

“We want to thank you for your continued support and dedication to our Washington Twp. Chick-fil-A,” wrote operator Marla Davis. “We look forward to continuing to serve you at our Cornerstone location.”

The Centerville Chick-fil-A, located at 5301 Cornerstone N. Blvd. is about six miles away from the Washington Twp. restaurant. Chick-fil-A lovers can also go to the Dayton Mall location to order their favorite sandwiches, nuggets and waffle fries.

On the Washington Twp. restaurant’s Facebook page, Chick-fil-A was asked how long they will be closed and in a reply to a customer they stated they do not have a definite reopen date, but are hoping no longer than 10 to 12 weeks.

For more information and updates on progress, visit the Washington Twp. location’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

