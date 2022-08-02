Dayton-area chocolate maker feels ‘prepared’ for upcoming holidays despite supply chain disruptions

Officials with Winans Chocolates + Coffees including CEO Wilson Reiser, COO Amy Snyder and Logistics Manager Elizabeth Ramirez told Dayton.com global supply chain disruptions have impacted how far in advance they need to plan.

“Currently, on products/items/ingredients that we need, we see longer lead times, higher costs, and general uncertainty on arrival timeframes,” they said. “Some of them have no guarantee of ever arriving.”

In recent months, Winans Chocolates + Coffees has had trouble acquiring raw peanuts. To meet demand, they explained they have had to switch to a few different suppliers. They added that packaging supplies such as cardboard has been hard to come by.

Explore Dayton Barrel Works cocktail bar to reopen Friday with release of rye whiskey

“We’ve become more adaptable to circumstances outside our control, and we’re now confidently able to make the appropriate adjustments to plan for these instances,” they said. “From sourcing new suppliers, to finding equivalent ingredients, we’re doing everything that we can to ensure the excellent quality of our products while meeting demand.”

Winans Chocolates + Coffees added they feel prepared for the upcoming holidays. The Christmas season, Easter season and Valentine’s Day tend to be the busiest times of the year for the company.

“The holidays are our busiest time, and, because of that, we’ve planned ahead by submitting orders early and planning for disruptions,” they said.

Winans Chocolates + Coffees, founded in 1961, is known for their Buckeyes, Wurtles, Salted Caramels, Milk and Dark Chocolate Wetzels and Ms. Clara’s Toffee. The company has nearly 20 retail locations, with plans for more in the Western and Central Ohio area.

For more information, visit www.winanscandies.com.