Dayton area coffee shops feature fall menus offering pumpkin, lumberjack, apple-inspired drinks

Reza's, a coffee shop located at 1474 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, has launched an autumn menu featuring the pumpkin latte and campfire mocha. PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Fall is in the air at coffee shops across the Dayton area as baristas are whipping up all the best flavors of the season.

Cafe 19 in Englewood, Ghostlight Coffee in Dayton and Reza’s in Beavercreek have all launched their fall menus.

“We love our fall launch,” said Cafe 19 co-owner Dillon Allen. “It’s our biggest launch of the year and our customers absolutely love our new creative creations every year.”

ExploreFALL FESTIVAL GUIDE: Over 20 events celebrating food, culture across the Dayton area

“I enjoy being creative,” added Audria Maki, owner of Reza’s. “The nice thing about owning a business is that you have the independence to do that, and my baristas always have good ideas that we just run with.”

Shane Anderson, founder of Ghostlight Coffee said, “Our team has a lot of fun with the lumberjack theme around our shops. You’ll see plenty of flannel.”

Ghostlight Coffee, with locations on Wayne Avenue and S. Patterson Boulevard in Dayton, has launched their “Autumn at Ghostlight” menu with the Lumberjack latte and backed goods.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Ghostlight Coffee’s most popular autumn drink is the Lumberjack Latte described as having a maple, cinnamon and smoked sea salt flavor. Anderson said to think of a Lumberjack breakfast featuring flapjacks and smoky bacon.

“This was a custom latte we created for a regular, Lumberjack Joe, upon his retirement from the City of Dayton Forestry Division years ago,” Anderson said. “It immediately outsold any other latte by far.”

The coffee shop, with locations at 1201 Wayne Avenue and 800 S. Patterson Boulevard, also has Lumberjack baked goods including a GhostTart. Anderson said their seasonal baked goods and bagels will also be available at DOUGH, A bakery by Ghostlight at 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second Street in Dayton.

“Autumn at Ghostlight” will go a step further on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the coffee shop hosts its “mostly annual” Lumberjack Fest in the parking lot of their Wayne Avenue location. Anderson said there will be flapjacks, lattes, coffee, local vendors, games, music and a best dressed lumberjack contest.

Reza's, a coffee shop located at 1474 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, has launched an autumn menu featuring the pumpkin latte and campfire mocha.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Reza’s, located at 1474 N. Fairfield Road, took part in the fun of having a fall-inspired drink tied to a local festival by kicking off their autumn drinks with the Popcorn Latte. Maki said the latte tastes and smells just like popcorn to go along with the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival held last weekend.

She told Dayton.com she then launched the Pumpkin Latte topped with homemade pumpkin whipped cream, but customers were asking for more.

Reza’s autumn menu also features a Pumpkinccino, Harvest Moon Latte and Campfire Mocha. The Campfire Mocha is topped with a toasted marshmallow. Maki said customers can also order cold brew with pumpkin added.

“The nice thing about the way that I have our shop set up is that we can really accommodate almost any request,” Maki said. “We enjoy the challenge.”

Cafe 19, a coffee shop located at 19 W. National Road in Englewood, has launched a fall menu including a pumpkin caramel pecan latte, sticky buns, Butterfinger brownies, pumpkin spice latte bread and more.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Cafe 19, located at 19 W. National Road, took on a challenge by adding new additions to its fall drink menu this year.

The coffee shop has a pumpkin caramel pecan latte, which Allen described as amazing, as well as caramel apple, apple pie and snickerdoodle lattes.

As far as pastries, Cafe 19 has sticky buns, Butterfinger brownies, Oreo brownies, pumpkin spice latte bread, caramel apple bread and s’mores cinnamon rolls to keep customers in the fall spirit.

All three coffee shops will have their fall menus until just after Thanksgiving, when they will switch to their winter and holiday-inspired menu.

For more information about each coffee shop visit their social media pages or websites.

ExploreYellow Springs sunflower field in bloom after 2-year hiatus

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

