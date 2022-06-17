Dayton-area distilleries place at national competition for spirits, whiskey

Explore Dayton distillery to release one of the oldest whiskeys since prohibition

As of June 15 at noon, the cocktail bar at Dayton Barrel Works is closed for facility improvements over the next couple of weeks, according to a post on the distillery’s Facebook page. In the meantime, customers can go next door to The Dayton Beer Company for their favorite DBW products.

Hall Brothers Distillery was ranked as one of the top five spirits distilleries in the competition.

The distillery, located at 3757 Inpark Circle in Dayton, won a gold medal for their Two Stick Sour Mash MoonShine, a silver medal for their 2020 Lemonade Vodka, a bronze medal for their Orange 88 Vodka and a silver medal for their Crazy Ivan Black Russian.

Hall Brothers Distillery has been open since June 2020.

Stillwrights Distillery won a silver medal for their Apple Pie Moonshine and a bronze medal for their Spiced Rum.

The Stillwrights brand was bought in June 2021 by Cincinnati Distilling Company after the Fairborn-based distiller announced its permanent closure in May 2021. After Cincinnati Distilling acquired the Stillwrights brand and intellectual property, production of the Stillwrights premium bourbons, rums and moonshines resumed.

Cincinnati Distilling Company was ranked as one of the top five whiskey distilleries in the competition and won several medals.

