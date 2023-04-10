X

Dayton-area Frisch’s permanently closes

By Natalie Jones
2 hours ago

Frisch’s Big Boy located at 4830 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine is “permanently closed,” according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

Credit: Natalie Jones

The sign stated, “This restaurant is permanently closed. Please visit us at another Frisch’s Big Boy.”

Nearby locations customers are encouraged to visit include 8181 Springboro Pike in Miamisburg and 2861 Wilmington Pike in Dayton.

According to a previous report, Frisch’s has been a fixture in the Moraine community since 1964.

Dayton.com has reached out to Frisch’s for additional information. As soon as we know more, we will update this story.

