Dayton-area rapper expands creative arsenal on new album

Early induction: “My dad bought me a drum set when I was 7 or 8 years old. I used to play for the church choir. I used to have a little keyboard when I was 8 or 9 years old, and I’d be on it all day every day. I started writing rhymes in sixth grade and my friend got a little drum machine around that time. He had a little keyboard, so we learned how to manually program beats together. It’s been a natural evolution and progression of production since then.”

One-man operation: “What’s unique about this album, I actually recorded it myself in my own studio. Of course, I made the beats, wrote and mixed and mastered it myself. This album was a complete, 100 percent, Issa production. There are very few dope artists and producers who do both at a high level. That gives me a lane that’s unique. Plus, I love it. I love making beats. I love writing rhymes. I love performing. They came up simultaneously and all work together hand-in-hand.”