Dayton art facility for children and teens in need of supplies

“We use a multigenerational approach to making stuff, to meeting friends, for sharing experiences and learning new things while working hard and having fun,” said Jerri Stanard, founder and CEO of the non-profit. We are a ‘serious place for serious fun!’”

At the moment it’s about Summer Art for children, teens and adults along with a summer exhibition schedule. Classes range from the inner makings of clay sculptures to printmaking, painting drawing, digital, hot bead making and more!

Stanard said all of these classes are set up with all the tools necessary to create art. “If you’re someone who makes art all the time, then you know the importance of making art,” she said. “You know that it makes your brain happier, more open, more flexible, more engaged in the beauty and miracles already around you and it centers your thinking to that moment! Not to mention starting your own art collection and incredible heirlooms to share.”

Here’s what they can use:

Paper towels

Cleaning supplies

Gift certificates or gift cards that can be used for fundraising baskets

Sharpie markers

Meat/fish Styrofoam trays

Toolboxes

Glue

Glass for mosaics and stained glass

Scissors

Snacks for Friday Art Party

Towels

Items can be dropped off at the gallery, 341 S Jefferson St, Dayton, OH 45402. Visitors are encouraged to stop by to view exhibitions, a sales gallery, and artists at work in their studios.

For more information about the summer classes: .k12tejasgallery.org.

Thanks to the generosity of The Gallery St. John’s, K12 and TEJAS now has an intaglio printer press and silkscreen printmaking equipment. “The joy of printmaking is that you have more than one original which means you can exchange prints with other classmates, your friends and family,” Standard said. “It’s an incredible way to be generous, which is a great attribute to see in yourself and others.”

