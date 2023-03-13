Dayton Art Institute announces details for Art Ball

Art Ball, presented by Key Bank, begins at 7 p.m. with cocktails, specialty martinis and hors d’oeuvres, followed by an elegant, seated dinner in the Shaw Gothic Cloister and the Great Hall. Following dinner, guests enjoy live music by local band Velvet Crush, dancing, open bars, select bourbon and more. A VIP cocktail hour will offer early entry to Art Ball for a private reception at 6:30 p.m., with high-end wines and hors d’oeuvres, for an additional ticket price.

Art Ball traces its roots back to Dayton’s Holiday Ball, which began in 1957. Organized by the Junior League of Dayton, the event was held at the DAI, with proceeds benefitting the museum. The event moved to the spring in 1963 and was rechristened Art Ball. In 1965, the DAI’s newly formed Associate Board took over planning and organizing the gala. More information about Art Ball, its history and this year’s featured artwork can be found online at www.daytonartinstitute.org/artball.

Reservations are required for Art Ball and attendance is limited. Tickets may be purchased online beginning April 5. For more information about reservations and to request an invitation, email interim marketing director Mike Griest at mgriest@daytonart.org.

Art Ball is made possible by the generous support of Presenting Sponsor Key Private Bank, Benefactor Sponsor White-Allen Porsche, Patron Sponsors Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Reality-The Sharp Group, Bladecutters, James Investment Group, The Ohio Skin Center, Pickrel Schaeffer &Ebeling, Square One Salon & Spa, Thompson Hine and WilmerHale, as well as Supporting Sponsors altafiber, Dayton Art Solutions, James Free Jewelers and Knack Video.

Art Ball also includes the Grand Draw Raffle as part of its fundraising efforts. Only 600 tickets will be sold for $100 each, with the chance to win prize packages valued at $1,000–$4,000, including exquisite jewelry from James Free Jewelers and a four-night vacation including airfare to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Ticket holders need not be present at Art Ball to win. Those purchasing three or more raffle tickets receive one free Oktoberfest Preview Party ticket (valued at $75).

Grand Draw Raffle tickets may be purchased online beginning April 5. They may be purchased by phone, at 937-223-4278, or in person at the museum during regular hours. For more information about the Grand Draw Raffle and to purchase tickets online, go to www.daytonartinstitute.org/raffle.

The Dayton Art Institute is located at 456 Belmonte Park North in Dayton.