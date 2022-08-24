Dayton Art Institute seeks volunteers for Oktoberfest

Volunteers are needed to participate in one of Dayton’s most popular fall festivals.
Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest, slated Sept. 23-25, seeks volunteers for multiple duties including selling mugs and T-shirts, selling soft drinks and water, and staffing admission gates.
“Oktoberfest wouldn’t be possible without the support of more than 2,000 individuals each year,” said DAI Director & CEO Michael R. Roediger, in a release. “Oktoberfest is a wonderful way to bring everyone in our diverse community together, whether attending, volunteering to support the festival, or both! As the DAI’s largest annual fundraiser, it plays a vital role in supporting museum operations throughout the year, and our volunteers are crucial to the festival’s success.”
Those interested in volunteering must register through the museum’s Oktoberfest Volunteer Hub, which can be accessed on the Oktoberfest page of the Dayton Art Institute website at daytonartinstitute.org/oktoberfest.
Oktoberfest kicks off on Friday with the Lederhosen Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the Preview Party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The festivities will continue Saturday from noon to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.
Advance tickets for the Preview Party are on sale now via the Oktoberfest page of the DAI website. Preview Party tickets may also be purchased by phone, at 937-223-4278, or in person at the Dayton Art Institute during regular museum hours.
Advance Oktoberfest general admission tickets for Saturday and Sunday may be purchased at: Dorothy Lane Market in Oakwood, Washington Square and Springboro; Arrow Wine on Far Hills and Lyons Road; Ghostlight Coffee on Patterson, Wayne and at the Second Street Market; Coffee Hub in Xenia and Beavercreek; or in person at the Dayton Art Institute during regular museum hours.
The Dayton Art Institute is located at 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton.
