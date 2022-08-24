Dayton Art Institute seeks volunteers for Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest kicks off on Friday with the Lederhosen Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the Preview Party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The festivities will continue Saturday from noon to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

Advance tickets for the Preview Party are on sale now via the Oktoberfest page of the DAI website. Preview Party tickets may also be purchased by phone, at 937-223-4278, or in person at the Dayton Art Institute during regular museum hours.

Advance Oktoberfest general admission tickets for Saturday and Sunday may be purchased at: Dorothy Lane Market in Oakwood, Washington Square and Springboro; Arrow Wine on Far Hills and Lyons Road; Ghostlight Coffee on Patterson, Wayne and at the Second Street Market; Coffee Hub in Xenia and Beavercreek; or in person at the Dayton Art Institute during regular museum hours.

The Dayton Art Institute is located at 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton.