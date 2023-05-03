Dayton Art Institute to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

In celebration of May as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Dayton Art Institute will present an evening of artistic expression in music, dance and more on Thursday, May 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
“We are excited to bring together the talents of Dayton’s AAPI community through several AAPI organizations in Dayton, as we celebrate the achievements and contributions of all Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders,” said DAI Director & CEO Michael R. Roediger, in a news release.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Mark Joshua, a Filipino-American singer-songwriter from Hamilton, has been influenced by music spanning country, bluegrass, folk, pop, R&B and soul throughout his 13 years of songwriting. After moving from South Korea to Beavercreek, singer-songwriter Serin Oh discovered a love for many genres, including jazz, R&B, K-pop and alt-pop. Both musicians will perform live at the celebration.
Entertainment will also be provided by the Panama Dance Group, a part of the Philippine Folk Art Society of Greater Dayton. Featuring siblings Tim, Bernadette, Mark and Melody Mira, the troupe spreads Filipino culture through their dance performances.
The celebration will also include Dr. Yufeng Wang, a professor and Chinese brush painting artist who will give a demonstration on Chinese calligraphy.
In addition, the Dayton Art Institute will screen the Vietnam War documentary “Between Two Worlds” at the event. The screening will feature Dr. Donald Nguyen of Dayton Children’s Hospital doctor who also serves as a professor within Wright State University’s Boonshoft School of Medicine.
“DAI’s commitment to celebrating the achievements of people and cultures through its art collections dates back to the museum’s earliest days,” Roediger added. “This event is a fun and exciting way to showcase that while connecting with the AAPI community.”
Museum admission will be discounted to $5 after 5 p.m. for guests to attend the celebration. Museum members will be admitted free.
HOW TO GO
What: Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage celebration
When: Thursday, May 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton
Cost: $5 for non-members. Free for DAI members.
More information: Visit www.daytonartinstitute.org/visit
About the Author