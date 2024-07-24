Dayton Art Institute’s Summer Film Series continues with ‘Thelma & Louise’

The screening of “Thelma & Louise” is the second installment in the series. Each month, the museum is showing two special screenings of a fan-favorite movie. The series kicked off in June with “Night at the Museum.” The August selection is “Grease,” which will be a sing-a-long and screen at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 22 and 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25.

In addition there will be a 30-minute Skinner Pipe Organ concert before each show, where Matt Dierking from the Dayton Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will perform select songs related to the featured film. A cash bar will be available prior to the show. Guests are also encouraged to stop by the “Thelma & Louise” photo booth in the museum’s entrance rotunda to snap a picture with friends and family and even dress in their best ‘90s denim, bandanas, sunglasses and boots.

The museum will be open from 11 a.m.­­–8 p.m. on Thursday and from 12-5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission includes access to all current Focus and Special Exhibitions. Current Focus and Special Exhibitions at the museum include: “Riveting: Women Artists from the Sara M. and Michelle Vance Waddell Collection” (on view through Sept. 8); “Hand-Colored Photographs” (on view through Sept. 22); “Captivating Clay: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection” (on view through Sept. 29); “The Quiet World of Edward Hopper” (on view through Sept. 8); and “Those Who Care” (on view through Oct. 27).

For more information, daytonartinstitute.org/visit or call 937-223-4278.