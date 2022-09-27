Dayton Ballet artistic director to step down at end of this season

“Karen Burke is personally responsible for introducing me to ballet, “says Ed Tomme, Chair, DPAA Board of Trustees. “Because of her, I fell in love with ballet. I congratulate her on 30 years with Dayton Ballet, 10 of those years leading it, and wish her all the best in her future.”

As artistic director, Burke led the Dayton Ballet through the merger with Dayton Philharmonic and Dayton Opera, culminating in Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. During her time as artistic director, attendance at Dayton Ballet performances increased by 35 percent. Before she was appointed artistic director, Burke spent 20 years in significant roles at Dayton Ballet, including ballet master and director of DBII Jr. and Sr. Companies (Dayton Ballet’s second companies).

In addition, she has choreographed numerous critically acclaimed ballets for Dayton Ballet such as the current version of “The Nutcracker,” “Sleeping Beauty, the story of Briar Rose, Cinderella,” and Dracula “Bloodlines.” Next month, she will helm the world premiere of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Burke has also been a mentor and role model for numerous ballet students.

The aforementioned Veal is an independent choreographer and interdisciplinary artist. He currently serves as president of Ohio Dance and is an adjunct faculty member at Stivers School for the Arts and Sinclair Community College. The search for a new artistic director begins immediately.

For more information about DPAA’s 2022-23 Ballet, Opera and Philharmonic seasons, visit daytonperformingarts.org.