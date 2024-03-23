Dayton Ballet to perform ‘New Beginnings’ in April

He also explained the rigors of obtaining permission to stage the Balanchine work.

“It’s not easy to gain a license to perform one of Balanchine’s ballets,” Ragland said. “The George Balanchine Trust is very discerning as to what ballet companies can perform his ballets. We had to provide a lot of information, including a recent performance video emphasizing the dancer’s technique, agility, speed and musicality. I’m happy the Trust approved our request and very excited to develop the relationship. Balanchine was a pioneer in American ballet choreography and I look forward to sharing his works with the Dayton community.”

Tickets are priced at $13.50-$88.50. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Victoria Theatre is located at 138 N. Main St., Dayton.

For tickets or more information, visit daytonperformingarts.org/tickets.

Keitaro Harada to conduct DPO “Total Eclipse” concert

Keitaro Harada, music and artistic director of the Savannah Philharmonic, will conduct the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s Masterworks presentation of “Total Eclipse: The Sun and the Planets” April 5-6 at the Schuster Center.

“Since re-emerging from COVID, we’ve been doing ‘make-ups’ for guest artists whose appearances were cancelled during the shutdown,” explained DPO Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman in a press statement. “We’ve gotten to most of them, but one that was still out there was for conductor Keitaro Harada, who was originally scheduled to do a Masterworks Series concert with us in May 2020. When we discovered that Keitaro was available the week of our “Total Eclipse” program, I was happy to offer him the chance to take over the program from me so we could check him off our list! I look forward to enjoying the performance from the audience.”

Recipient of the 2023 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award, Harada has led concerts and opera performances in Asia, the Americas and Europe. As music and artistic director of the Savannah Philharmonic since the 2020-21 season, he has transformed the quality of the orchestra and energized its audiences throughout the community with his imaginative programs and charismatic presence. He also served as associate conductor of the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra. His eclectic musical scope ranges from symphony, opera and chamber works to pops, film scores, educational engagement, and multidisciplinary projects, all of which enrich his programming.

“Total Eclipse” is a celestial celebration honoring the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8. The evening will feature Carl Nielsen Helios Overture, Op. 17, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Piano Concerto No. 16 in D major, K. 451, and Gustav Holst, “The Planets,” Op. 32.

Featured artists include pianist Richard Dowling and the women of the Dayton Philharmonic Chorus under the direction of Chorus Director Steven Hankle.

Tickets are priced at $5-$84.50. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Schuster Center is located at 1 W. Second St., Dayton.

For tickets or more information, visit daytonperformingarts.org/tickets.

Kettering Children’s Theatre presents “Robin Hood”

Kettering Children’s Theatre’s production of “Robin Hood” continues through April 7 at the Rosewood Arts Center.

Written by Larry Blamire and directed by Mary Snapp, this hysterical, sprawling, action-packed story concerns the conflicting legends and ballads of the outlaw folk hero. The cast includes Ivy-mai Davis, Adalia Gaynier, Marin Gray, Isaac Guthrie, Alexis Harlow, Maximus Harlow, Justine Hempstead, Novalee Kopec, Teagan Reynolds, Grant Stith, Max Sweigart, Ruby Thompson, Judah Tobias, Edward Vaughn, Colin Weber, and Penelope Weber.

Performances are 7 p.m. April 5 and 6 and 2 p.m. March 24 and April 7. A sign language interpreter will be assisting during the 7 p.m. performance on April 6. Complimentary refreshments will be served at intermission during each performance. Seating is general admission and tickets are available on a first come, first served basis for each production.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Rosewood Arts Center front office. Tickets are $5 for children 12 and under and $7 for adults. Rosewood Arts Center will be hosting a food drive for The Foodbank in coordination with this production. All children who bring a food drive item for Saturday evening performances will receive free admission.

Rosewood Arts Center is located at 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering. For more information, call 937-296-0294 or visit (937) 296-0294 playkettering.org/rosewood.