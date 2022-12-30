Dayton band Creepy Crawlers anticipates release of debut EP

Watson: “I love Cricketbows. We’re just setting her to sleep for a little bit, but this is fantastic. It’s allowed us to explore these other creative outlets. It’s neat not to be stuck being pigeonholed into one specific genre. If you have it in you, let it out and explore that for a while. It’s been fun to play with all the influences we’ve had and explore them a little bit.”

PJ: “I’ve always wanted to do music myself, so this is really exciting. When I was little, I was on recordings my dad did, so I’m used to it. I’m always there in the background, even if I’m not playing, but it’s cool to listen to a song and go, ‘I did that! I played bass on that.’ It’s exciting to join the thing I’ve been watching forever.”

Wells: “The label we signed to in England is (comprised of) guys that did a horror punk radio show over there. They found my old band the Jackalopes and were like, ‘What is this?’ We started corresponding and they showed me all this new stuff. I felt like we still had something to add to that.”

