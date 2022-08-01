dayton logo
Dayton Barrel Works cocktail bar to reopen Friday with release of rye whiskey

Dayton Barrel Works cocktail bar is reopening Friday, August 5 after temporarily closing in June for improvements.

Dayton Barrel Works cocktail bar is reopening Friday, August 5 after temporarily closing in June for improvements.

By Natalie Jones
53 minutes ago

Dayton Barrel Works cocktail bar is reopening Friday, August 5 at 5 p.m. after temporarily closing in June for improvements.

As the distillery is celebrating the reopening, Peter Hilgeman, owner of Dayton Barrel Works and The Dayton Beer Company, told Dayton.com they are also introducing new hours, a new booking option, a new rye whiskey and much more.

During the temporary closure, crews worked to reseal brick in the distillery and added seating and lighting to the street in between the distillery and brewery.

Hilgeman said they are working on making the distillery and brewery more cohesive by creating an inviting space between the two.

The cocktail bar will be open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Tuesday through Thursday will be reserved for rentals. Hilgeman explained guests will be able to book the entire cocktail bar for events and celebrations.

As the cocktail bar reopens its doors, Dayton Barrel Works is releasing its Rubicon Creek Small Batch Straight Rye Whiskey.

“If anyone has had our Miami Valley Rye, which is our single barrel rye, it is a similar profile to that,” Hilgeman said.

He added the new rye whiskey is a blend of eight barrels and spicier than your typical bourbon.

Dayton Barrel Works is also working on developing a coffee liqueur, which was widely requested among their social media followers, Hilgeman said. The coffee liqueur is expected to be released later this year.

Hilgeman said they are excited to welcome people back into the space.

“We’re looking forward to releasing our new spirits, continue to grow our portfolio and offer Dayton (items) that (aren’t) necessarily here at the moment,” he said.

He noted Dayton Barrel Works is also working on adding food to the cocktail bar.

For more information about Dayton Barrel Works, located at 318 E. Second Street, visit www.daytonbarrelworks.com or the distillery’s Facebook page.

