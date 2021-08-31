Dayton Barrel Works owner wins top honor at prestigious conference

Hilgeman said this most recent accolade is at the top of the list of proud moments for the distiller.

Caption Here's a sneak peek inside the Dayton Barrel Works Artisan Distillery, located at 324 E. Second St. in downtown Dayton. A part of The Dayton Beer Company, the grand opening of the new coffee & cocktail bar "The Local Option" will take place on October 2nd & 3rd, 2020. A soft opening will be held on Sept. 29th, 30th & October 1st. Spirits from the Dayton Barrel Works Artisan Distillery will be available starting Nov. 1. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTED Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

“We were fortunate enough to win two awards earlier in the year at the US Open Whiskey Championships for two of our whiskeys,” Hilgeman said. “This one is special because we make it entirely. Obviously, we’re not that old so our whiskey is sourced at the moment until ours matures.”

Dayton Barrel Works’ Harper’s Siren Gin is “as enchanting and alluring as its mythical namesake,” according to the distillery’s release. “Our amazing bouquet of botanicals will draw you in deeper and deeper trying to discover the layers of complexity that make our small batch artisan distilled Gin an ever alluring temptress.”

People are able to try Harper’s Siren neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail. More information is available at daytonbarrelworks.com.