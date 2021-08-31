Dayton Barrel Works owner wins top honor at prestigious conference

The distillery authorities declared Dayton’s Peter Hilgeman’s gin supreme.
Local distiller and owner of both Dayton Beer Company and Dayton Barrel Works, Hilgeman won a gold medal at the 2021 American Distillers Institute Awards in Louisville, KY for his gin, Harper’s Siren.
Dayton Barrel Works opened last year in October.
“The American Distilling Institute (ADI) is the largest community of small-batch, independently owned distilleries in the nation,” stated a release. “Founded in 2003, ADI has become a beacon for the craft distilling community — serving as the go-to source for all information on the craft distilling.”
“It’s distilled here, it’s made here, it’s bottled here,” Hilgeman said. “We’re independently owned, not owned by a larger distillery or anything like that. So that was important.”
Hilgeman said this most recent accolade is at the top of the list of proud moments for the distiller.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
“We were fortunate enough to win two awards earlier in the year at the US Open Whiskey Championships for two of our whiskeys,” Hilgeman said. “This one is special because we make it entirely. Obviously, we’re not that old so our whiskey is sourced at the moment until ours matures.”
Dayton Barrel Works’ Harper’s Siren Gin is “as enchanting and alluring as its mythical namesake,” according to the distillery’s release. “Our amazing bouquet of botanicals will draw you in deeper and deeper trying to discover the layers of complexity that make our small batch artisan distilled Gin an ever alluring temptress.”
People are able to try Harper’s Siren neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail. More information is available at daytonbarrelworks.com.