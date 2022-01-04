Dayton Battle of the Bands shines light on local music

“The first year left us inspired,” said Ashley Karsten of Sound Valley. “Sound Valley has always been interested in discovering new bands and artists to introduce to the Miami Valley. We were pleasantly surprised with the amount of untapped talent that existed. It was truly a cool way to discover new artists in the area. People are hungry for live music and artists are starving for an audience to play to. We’re just thrilled to be part of the team that helps create that experience. With all projects we’re a part of, we’re just always looking for opportunities to improve and make people excited about homegrown live music.”

The top six finalists are all guaranteed a spot performing at Levitt Pavilion this summer. While this is a talent competition, the organizers view the Battle of the Bands as an opportunity to discover and nurture new and established acts.

“From the beginning, it was important for everyone involved to be mindful that even though it’s called a ‘Battle of the Bands’ for it to feel different,” said Zac Pitts of Sound Valley. “We wanted it to be a collaboration, not a competition. We were thrilled with how receptive all participants were of that mission.”

Caption After more than a year of limited activity, Zac Pitts and Ashley Karsten of Sound Valley recently announced a new affiliate program and its Summer Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 28. CONTRIBUTED

“I loved that despite the name, it didn’t feel like a ‘battle’ at all,” echoed Ballengee. “It was such a great networking opportunity for all of the bands. Several of them buddied up and booked gigs together afterward. So many cool connections and collaborations were made. It’s also a great way for music bookers like me to check out new talent on stage. I get so many demos that sound great after a lot of studio time, but delivering a compelling live performance is a whole different story. I was so excited to see fresh faces on stage and embrace new, original music.”

