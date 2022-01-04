Dayton Battle of the Bands shines light on local music

As the music booker at The Brightside, Libby Ballengee is always on the lookout for fresh talent. So, it made sense when she joined forces with Sound Valley for the first Dayton Battle of the Bands in early 2020, a huge success resulting in indie-folk outfit the Katawicks reigning as the winning band. COVID-19 concerns canceled last year’s plans, but the talent competition is back starting with Round One on Thursday, Jan. 13 showcasing acts in funk, rock and jam.
“Most of us feel the need to gather at times, be part of a community, be in a place where we belong,” Ballengee said. “For some people that’s church, for others it’s a sports team or volunteer group. For me, it’s live music and the community that forms at each show. I know a lot of other people feel the same way about live music. And for all of us, COVID was super tough. So, it’s felt really good to get back to live music, this event especially because it’s all about shining a light on local music.”
Round Two on Thursday, Jan. 20 is devoted to hip-hop, R&B and soul followed by Round Three on Thursday, Jan 27 spotlighting alternative, punk and metal. Each Thursday night round features four bands, each playing 20-minute sets. While one cover song is allowed, the focus is on original music.
The performers are rated by scores from a panel of judges, but audience votes also help determine each evening’s top act. The six weekly winners advance for a chance to compete for the top spot in the finals on Saturday, Feb. 26.
“The first year left us inspired,” said Ashley Karsten of Sound Valley. “Sound Valley has always been interested in discovering new bands and artists to introduce to the Miami Valley. We were pleasantly surprised with the amount of untapped talent that existed. It was truly a cool way to discover new artists in the area. People are hungry for live music and artists are starving for an audience to play to. We’re just thrilled to be part of the team that helps create that experience. With all projects we’re a part of, we’re just always looking for opportunities to improve and make people excited about homegrown live music.”
The top six finalists are all guaranteed a spot performing at Levitt Pavilion this summer. While this is a talent competition, the organizers view the Battle of the Bands as an opportunity to discover and nurture new and established acts.
“From the beginning, it was important for everyone involved to be mindful that even though it’s called a ‘Battle of the Bands’ for it to feel different,” said Zac Pitts of Sound Valley. “We wanted it to be a collaboration, not a competition. We were thrilled with how receptive all participants were of that mission.”
“I loved that despite the name, it didn’t feel like a ‘battle’ at all,” echoed Ballengee. “It was such a great networking opportunity for all of the bands. Several of them buddied up and booked gigs together afterward. So many cool connections and collaborations were made. It’s also a great way for music bookers like me to check out new talent on stage. I get so many demos that sound great after a lot of studio time, but delivering a compelling live performance is a whole different story. I was so excited to see fresh faces on stage and embrace new, original music.”
Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.
About the Author