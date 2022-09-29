Dayton Beer Company hosts annual Oktoberfest highlighting local brews

The Dayton Beer Company’s Oktoberfest will also include special tappings of their Wet Hopped Fresh Harvest IPA that was wet hopped with their own hop cones from the beer garden, Hilgeman said. The brewery will also have their Applejack Cinnamon Apple Blonde Ale and several other locally brewed Oktoberfest-style beers.

Hilgeman said what makes their Oktoberfest stand out from others is a specific focus on local beers. There will be seven beers that are locally brewed including their own on the festival grounds and an additional 10 in the brewery.

Food at the event will include smoked brats, smoked chicken sandwiches, apple strudel, pretzels and more. Guests can also expect live music from The Bowlcuts all night long.

Tickets for Oktoberfest are $15 presale and includes entry, a commemorative stein and your first stein fill. Entry tickets the day of the event will be $10. Steins will be available at the door for $8.

The Dayton Beer Company, located at 41 Madison Street, will be open to the public from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

In addition to the festivities, Dayton Barrel Works will be releasing a new whiskey.

The Rubicon Creek Fable will be available at 5 p.m. at the Dayton Barrel Works’ cocktail bar. Hilgeman said it is their oldest bourbon to date at 7 years old and will be limited to 300 bottles. Bottles cost $50 each.

For more information about the Dayton Beer Company, visit www.thedaytonbeerco.com or the brewery’s Facebook page.