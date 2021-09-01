Dayton “Beer!” festival to return on same night as Ohio Players concert at Levitt Pavilion

For more than one reason, the sixth annual “Beer! A Celebration of Dayton’s Craft Brewing” festival will be one to remember.
The Yellow Cab Tavern, in partnership with The Dayton Brewery Alliance, is hosting the sixth Beer! Fest from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Yellow Cab, located at 700 E. 4th St. in downtown Dayton.
“Heralded by Paste Magazine as an ‘underrated beer vacation,’ the secret is out and the Miami Valley’s breweries are winning awards nationally and internationally - BEER! is your chance to try a ton of them all at one great event!” according to Beer!’s event page on Facebook.
The festival is a chance to try the “best of the best” that local breweries have to offer, according to Brian Johnson, spokesperson for the festival. Breweries will typically bring their most rare, experimental or exclusive brew to showcase at the festival.
Entry to the festivities is free, though $20 in advance gets you eight 6oz pours. Day of event, each 6oz à la carte pour is $3. People can purchase their in-advanced tasting tickets at /yellow-cab-tavern.square.site.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
There’s heightened anticipation leading up to this year’s beer fest, not only because the 2020 edition was cancelled due to COVID-19, but because it’s the first year with downtown’s DORA district.
“You can come and taste (some) beers and walk with it actually,” Johnson said. “This will first year that we have DORA in effect. This will be a great day downtown. The amazing, classic Dayton funk band— the Ohio Players — will be playing the same day. So, you could walk to the Levitt (Pavilion) and still be tasting all these beers.”
The Ohio Players concert at Levitt Pavilion begins at 7 p.m.
There are currently 18 breweries confirmed for Saturday. However, more could be added to the roster. The current lineup includes:
-Alematic Artisan Ales
-Blackbird Meadery (cider)
-Branch & Bone Artisan Ales
-Carillon Brewing Co.
-Crooked Handle Brewing Co.
-Dayton Beer Company
-Devil Wind Brewing
-Eudora Brewing Co.
-Fifth Street Brewpub
-Hairless Hare Brewery
-Lock 27 Brewing
-Loose Ends Brewing Company
-Lucky Star Brewery & Cantina
-Southern Ohio Brewing
-Star City Brewing Company
-Toxic Brew Company
-Warped Wing Brewing Company
-Yellow Springs Brewery
Attendees are also able to stay put at Yellow Cab Tavern through the festival and will still be thoroughly entertained, as the popular Subterranean band will be playing all night.
To follow updates on Beer!, follow the event’s Facebook page.