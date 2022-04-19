Dayton Asian bistro to transition to take-out only

Ginger and Spice Asian Bistro posted on their Facebook page Monday, April 18:

“Next week, we will be transitioning to a Take-Out only bistro as we believe it will further balance providing exceptional service to our customers and maintaining the productivity of our operation, so that we may continue to shine at what we do best!"

The bistro says the past two years have made many restaurant owners make changes to not only adapt and grow, but serve their customers in the best possible way.