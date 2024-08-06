Dayton boutique to celebrate anniversary Saturday in Oregon District

This event is family-friendly and free to the public. On Facebook, Clash Dayton warns guests not to pay anyone charging for registration fees, saying “there are a lot of scammers out there that will target this event just as they did last year.”

A special spooky-themed pinup pageant will be held during the event, judged by Greta Grenadine. The contest will begin at 2 p.m. at the corner of Jackson and Fifth Street. Entrants must keep their costume family-friendly.

Clash also notes anyone participating in the contest will not be judged on size, shape or age in particular. The judges will evaluate from criteria including overall look (outfit/hair/makeup), creativity/effort and stage presence. Other rules and registration information can be found on Facebook.

A car and bike show will also be a part of the festivities. Vehicles will enter Jackson Street at 11 a.m., and line the road throughout the day. If needed, an overflow lot will be available at Ned Peppers, located at 419 E. Fifth St. To pre-register a vehicle, entrants can email ClashDayton@gmail.com.

The Oregon District is also within Dayton’s DORA zone, so guests can take their drinks throughout the businesses in the area.

How to go

What: Clash 13th Anniversary and Oregon District Block Party

When: Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Location: 521 E. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: 937-259-8986 or Facebook