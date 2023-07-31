Dayton brewery ranks high among Ohio taprooms

Branch & Bone Artisan Ales, located in Dayton’s Historic South Park neighborhood, has been named among the top 10 within Brewery Stars’ latest rankings of Ohio breweries.

“Brewery Stars’ data-driven rankings analyze publicly available beer ratings and venue ratings to determine which taprooms most appeal to the average craft beer drinker,” the website noted. “If guests consistently like a brewery’s beer and enjoy the experience of visiting the taproom, the brewery will do well in the rankings.”

Branch & Bone Artisan Ales ranked No. 7 out of 392 taprooms statewide, the highest in the Dayton area.

The top five breweries included Hoof Hearted Brewing in Marengo, CLAG Brewing Company in Sandusky, Jackie O’ Taproom & Production Brewery in Athens, DankHouse Brewing Company in Newark and Hightower Brewing Company in Rayland.

Other Dayton-area breweries that made the top 100 included Alematic Artisan Ales in Huber Heights at 37, Sonder Brewing in Mason at 46, Nowhere in Particular Cabinet of Curiosities in Kettering at 52, Yellow Springs Brewery in Yellow Springs at 58, Little Fish Brewing Company in Dayton at 60, Yellow Springs Brewery Barrel Room in Yellow Springs at 64, Southern Ohio Brewing in Beavercreek at 66, and Warped Wing Brewing Company in Dayton at 84.

In the last 10 years, the Ohio brewery scene has grown from 58 breweries in 2013 to 427 breweries currently, according to Justin Hemminger, deputy director of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association. There are 38 active breweries in the West Central region, which includes Montgomery, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Preble and Shelby counties.

