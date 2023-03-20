Dayton Celtic Festival headliners announced

The Fitzgeralds

“Rooted in Canada’s old-time fiddle tradition, the Bancroft-based fiddle and step dance ensemble combines a variety of musical styles in eclectic programming that delivers Celtic, bluegrass, western swing, French Canadian, pop, jazz and novelty items in its precisely choreographed and accurately presented step dancing routines. Julie, Tom and Kerry, all champion fiddlers and award-winning step dancers, have extended their dance routines to include other dance variations, such as tap and Irish dancing, both as part of Everything Fitz and more recently as The Fitzgeralds.”

Socks in the Frying Pan

“Socks in the Frying Pan are a multi-award winning trio from County Clare on the West coast of Ireland, the universal hub of Irish traditional music. Their dynamic vocal harmonies, virtuosic musical ability and their onstage wit has captured and captivated audiences the world around. One of the most sought after groups in Irish music today, the worldwide ‘Sock Invasion’ continues!”

Doolin’

“Doolin’ are a six-piece French band from Toulouse and they make Irish traditional music. The Irish Times says they do it “brilliantly.” Who are we to argue? They have solid credentials— brothers Josselin and Jacob Fournel are tin whistle and bodhran laureates in Ireland— but they’ve brought in jazz and rock riffs to create a sound that’s very much their own. The band’s fourth album, ‘Doolin,’” was inspired by the 1845 Irish potato famine and they have released their newest album, ‘Circus Boy,’ in March 2023.”

Davy Holt

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“Davy performs traditional, original and contemporary Scottish folk music in an upbeat and energetic style that has seen him become a well known and popular entertainer throughout Scotland. Performing in pubs, festivals, hotels, theatres, Burns suppers and Corporate Events, Davy’s music has also seen him tour throughout Europe, the Middle East and North America. Davy is a true ambassador of Scottish folk music to audiences worldwide through his frequent Facebook Live Lockdown Gigs.”

Boxing Banjo

“The young band Boxing Banjo is another of the new Ireland traditional bands that amaze with their talent and musical maturity at such young ages. Brothers Dara and Mick Healy hail from Castlebar, County Mayo, and were playing from the time they could walk. Both are certified classroom teachers who are taking a break to devote their full time to the music. Dara, a multi-instrumentalist, is a master of the button-box, dances and composes. Mick, who also has mastered many instruments, plays a dynamite banjo, is a well-known Irish dancer, and has an enjoyable and calming voice. Joe McNulty is a star on the bodhran, fiddle and guitar, and Sean O’Meara is masterful on the guitar and bass. Together, they have been awarded 20 All Ireland titles!”

Drowsy Lads

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“Critically acclaimed Irish-American Folk powerhouse, The Drowsy Lads, bring unique energy and pure friendship to their live show that is rarely seen. Named as the 2018 ‘The Best Irish-American Band,’ the 20 year performing veterans have galvanized their place amongst Irish and folk music’s must see acts. You’ll have a blast… and the band will be arm in arm beside you!

For more information on the Dayton Celtic Festival, visit http://www.daytoncelticfestival.com/.