Dayton Celtic Festival headliners announced

The 2023 Dayton Celtic Festival announced its headliners for the three-day summer event at RiverScape MetroPark beginning on July 28.
The seven headliners include many returning acts from last year’s festival. The United Irish of Dayton, organizers of the festival, provided the following descriptions of the headliners.
Gaelic Storm
“It’s hard to imagine a band just coming into their own after 20 years of success, but that’s exactly what makes a true anomaly. This multi-national, Celtic juggernaut grows stronger with each live performance, and as you can imagine, after two decades and over 2000 shows, it is a true force to be reckoned with. With their latest release, Go Climb a Tree, their music has never sounded more representative of themselves as musicians and as live performers. The band attributes their continued success to their fanatic audience, and it’s a well-diversified crowd for sure. The country-music folks adore the storytelling, the bluegrass-heads love the instrumentals, Celtic fans love their devotion to tradition, and the rockers simply relish the passion they play their instruments with. Each band member, in their own way, expresses a deep gratitude for their fans, but it’s best summed up in the words of Patrick Murphy: ‘The fans are the ones that have given us this life. We’re here for them.’”
The Fitzgeralds
“Rooted in Canada’s old-time fiddle tradition, the Bancroft-based fiddle and step dance ensemble combines a variety of musical styles in eclectic programming that delivers Celtic, bluegrass, western swing, French Canadian, pop, jazz and novelty items in its precisely choreographed and accurately presented step dancing routines. Julie, Tom and Kerry, all champion fiddlers and award-winning step dancers, have extended their dance routines to include other dance variations, such as tap and Irish dancing, both as part of Everything Fitz and more recently as The Fitzgeralds.”
Socks in the Frying Pan
“Socks in the Frying Pan are a multi-award winning trio from County Clare on the West coast of Ireland, the universal hub of Irish traditional music. Their dynamic vocal harmonies, virtuosic musical ability and their onstage wit has captured and captivated audiences the world around. One of the most sought after groups in Irish music today, the worldwide ‘Sock Invasion’ continues!”
Doolin’
“Doolin’ are a six-piece French band from Toulouse and they make Irish traditional music. The Irish Times says they do it “brilliantly.” Who are we to argue? They have solid credentials— brothers Josselin and Jacob Fournel are tin whistle and bodhran laureates in Ireland— but they’ve brought in jazz and rock riffs to create a sound that’s very much their own. The band’s fourth album, ‘Doolin,’” was inspired by the 1845 Irish potato famine and they have released their newest album, ‘Circus Boy,’ in March 2023.”
Davy Holt
“Davy performs traditional, original and contemporary Scottish folk music in an upbeat and energetic style that has seen him become a well known and popular entertainer throughout Scotland. Performing in pubs, festivals, hotels, theatres, Burns suppers and Corporate Events, Davy’s music has also seen him tour throughout Europe, the Middle East and North America. Davy is a true ambassador of Scottish folk music to audiences worldwide through his frequent Facebook Live Lockdown Gigs.”
Boxing Banjo
“The young band Boxing Banjo is another of the new Ireland traditional bands that amaze with their talent and musical maturity at such young ages. Brothers Dara and Mick Healy hail from Castlebar, County Mayo, and were playing from the time they could walk. Both are certified classroom teachers who are taking a break to devote their full time to the music. Dara, a multi-instrumentalist, is a master of the button-box, dances and composes. Mick, who also has mastered many instruments, plays a dynamite banjo, is a well-known Irish dancer, and has an enjoyable and calming voice. Joe McNulty is a star on the bodhran, fiddle and guitar, and Sean O’Meara is masterful on the guitar and bass. Together, they have been awarded 20 All Ireland titles!”
Drowsy Lads
“Critically acclaimed Irish-American Folk powerhouse, The Drowsy Lads, bring unique energy and pure friendship to their live show that is rarely seen. Named as the 2018 ‘The Best Irish-American Band,’ the 20 year performing veterans have galvanized their place amongst Irish and folk music’s must see acts. You’ll have a blast… and the band will be arm in arm beside you!
For more information on the Dayton Celtic Festival, visit http://www.daytoncelticfestival.com/.
