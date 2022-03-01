Dayton chef named semi-finalist for one of nation’s top culinary awards

Chef Jorge Guzman, Sueño’s executive chef, is a 2022 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards semi-finalist for his Minneapolis-based restaurant, Petite León. The finalists will be revealed Wednesday, March 16 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Sueño, located 607 E. 3rd St. in downtown Dayton, directly next to its sister operation, Tender Mercy, opened last year in July. Behind both Tender Mercy and Sueño is The Idea Collective, a multi-disciplinary concept development and design firm.