Dayton City Market offers growth opportunities for local businesses

She’s hoping through the newly founded Dayton City Market, she can help vendors and small businesses like herself get more exposure in Dayton.

“I see the opportunity for other vendors to grow their business and I also see the opportunity for them to get out there and really share their products and make more people aware of what they have,” Smith said.

Because it’s Smith’s first time being on the planning side of the market rather than the vending side, she said it’s been a learning process but one that has brought her a lot of joy and excitement. Watching as an array of different local vendors sign up and getting to select which ones would be perfect for the market has been a lot of fun for her, Smith said.

Planned for June’s market are a number of attractions and activities designed with the whole family in mind. Wrappin’ and Rollin’ Café, a Clayton-based food truck, will be at RiverScape for the market selling wraps and burgers. Waynesville country musician Tesa Marie will perform at 1:30 p.m., and an exercise class held by Space Three, a locally owned fitness boutique in downtown Dayton. Spider-Man and Ariel character actors will be stopping by the park from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to hang out with market goers. The interactive fountains at the park’s Festival Plaza will be open as well.

The Dayton City Market will return to RiverScape MetroPark on Oct. 15 for a fall market featuring more small businesses and vendors. As a downtown resident and a mom, Smith said she’s especially excited to bring an opportunity for kids to trick-or-treat for Halloween goodies to the downtown area at the fall market.

For more information on the Dayton City Market, visit the market’s Facebook page or Boutique Bellini’s website.

RiverScape MetroPark is located at 237 E. Monument Ave.