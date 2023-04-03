Dayton deli, open since 2009, to close at end of month

BreakingNews
I Heart Ice Cream opens inside Rabbit Hole Books for spring break
By Natalie Jones
4 hours ago

Carmen’s Deli & Bistro, located in the lobby of the Stratacache Tower in downtown Dayton, is closing its doors at the end of the month.

Owner Haitham Iman confirmed with Dayton.com they will close April 28.

No additional details or comments were available.

Imam originally opened the deli in 2009 at 110 N. Main St. in the former regional headquarters of Fifth Third Bank. Before Imam made his move across the street to 40 N. Main St. in 2013, Premier Health purchased the building for its headquarters and installed a cafeteria. The space is now up for sale as the vast majority of Premier Health’s downtown work force have continued to work remotely.

Born in Jerusalem, Israel, Haitham moved to the Dayton area over 30 years ago and earned culinary degrees from Sinclair Community College. Even before arriving, he held a degree in communications and worked in the hospitality industry.

Haitham previously told this news outlet he had always dreamed of leaving the corporate food service industry and opening his own place.

