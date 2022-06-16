BreakingNews
Beavercreek family-owned restaurant to close next week after 24 years
Dayton distillery to release one of the oldest whiskeys since prohibition

Belle of Dayton Distillery. CONTRIBUTED

Belle of Dayton Distillery. CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
4 hours ago

The Belle of Dayton Distillery is releasing its third and oldest batch of Detrick Straight Rye Whiskey on Friday.

“Every barrel from every batch is different,” Michael LaSelle, Belle of Dayton co-founder. “What’s so unique about it is we have a 7-year-old barrel in this. That’s one of the oldest whiskeys I’ve seen released from an Ohio distillery.”

The four-grain, pot-distilled, 104-proof whiskey is made from a mash bill of traditional rye, white corn, wheat, and malted barley.

The Belle of Dayton distillery is releasing its third and oldest batch of Detrick Straight Rye Whiskey on Friday, June 17.

The Belle of Dayton distillery is releasing its third and oldest batch of Detrick Straight Rye Whiskey on Friday, June 17.

The Belle of Dayton distillery is releasing its third and oldest batch of Detrick Straight Rye Whiskey on Friday, June 17.

LaSelle explained most whiskeys contain yellow corn instead of white corn.

“We wanted to be different, and we wanted to add a little bit of a different flavor profile to it,” he said.

Below are the barrel ages contained in batch three:

Barrel 1: 7 years and 2 days

Barrel 2: 6 years, 1 month and 8 days

Barrel 3: 4 years, 8 months and 24 days

Barrel 4: 4 years and 27 days.

When choosing which barrels to use for this batch, LaSelle said they took into account the smell, taste and flavor.

The Belle of Dayton distillery is opening the Van Buren Room cocktail bar, located inside the distillery, at 4 p.m. Friday for customers to get their hands on the very first bottles of batch three. This is an hour earlier than normal hours of operation. Each bottle is $69.95 and there is a limit of two bottles per person.

If you are interested in trying the whiskey before buying it, LaSelle said people will be able to purchase pours starting at 5 p.m.

LaSelle told Dayton.com when they released their first batch of Detrick Straight Rye Whiskey, there was a line around the block.

Belle of Dayton has several other aging barrels destined for release in the years ahead.

“As our rye whiskey goes, there will be less and less batches because we’re really focusing on bourbon,” LaSelle said.

Belle of Dayton Distillery, which opened in 2014, has won numerous international awards and recognition for its pot-distilled, small batch spirits. The distillery also has vodka, gin and rum.

For more information about Belle of Dayton Distillery, located at 122 Van Buren Street, visit their Facebook page or website.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

