Dayton Donut Fest returns with 11 participating bakeries

Local philanthropic event planning organization, Planned2Give, is hosting the 2nd annual Dayton Donut Festival on Tour from Feb. 11 starting at 12 p.m., through Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. The festival is a self-guided donut tour and costs $25 per ticket. Proceeds benefit Miami Valley Meals, a Dayton non-profit.

Tickets are on sale now at planned2give.networkforgood.com. Booklets with coupons, good for up to three donuts from each participating vendor, will be mailed to participants with full details included.