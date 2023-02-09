Dayton Donut Festival On Tour kicks off Friday with 12 participating shops

Donut shops participating include:

Ashley’s Pastry Shop - 21 Park Ave. in Oakwood

Bear Creek Donuts - 80 S. Main St. in Miamisburg

Bill’s Donut Shop - 268 N. Main St. in Centerville

Donut Palace - 5264 Salem Ave. in Trotwood or 5115 Troy Pike in Huber Heights

Duck Donuts - 1200 Brown St. in Dayton

Glazed Donut Eatery - 607 N. Detroit St. in Xenia

Hole N One Donuts - 2739 W. Alex Bell Rd. in Moraine

Jim’s Donut Shop - 122 E. National Rd. in Vandalia

Stan The Donut Man - 1441 Wilmington Ave. in Dayton

The Donut Haus Bakery - 305 W. Central Ave. in Springboro

The Neighborhood Nest - 313 W. Main St. in Fairborn

W. Social Tap & Table - 1100 W. Third St. in Dayton

Jackson said one of his favorite parts of doing this event is interacting with the participants. He said over the last two years he has seen several families complete the tour together.

If you haven’t purchased a booklet, Jackson said there will be booklets available 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at The Donut Haus Bakery, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Duck Donuts, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at W. Social Tap & Table, and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday at Hole N One Donuts.

For more information about Dayton Donut Festival On Tour, visit the event’s Facebook page.