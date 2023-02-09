Dayton Donut Festival On Tour kicks off Friday with 12 participating shops

Donut lovers get ready! 🍩 Dayton Donut Festival On Tour presented by Planned2Give is kicking off Friday, Feb. 10.
The festival is a self-guided donut tour and costs $30 per booklet. Each booklet includes coupons to 12 donut shops in the Dayton area. The coupons are valid for two donuts, said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give.
“The donut shops are excited about it,” Jackson said. “It’s been a success the past three years.”
Planned2Give is a nonprofit organization that helps and supports other nonprofits with fundraising events and awareness. Proceeds from Dayton Donut Festival On Tour will benefit Hannah’s Treasure Chest, which works to enrich the lives of children in need.
Participants will have until Monday, Feb. 20 to stop by all 12 donut shops.
Donut shops participating include:
- Ashley’s Pastry Shop - 21 Park Ave. in Oakwood
- Bear Creek Donuts - 80 S. Main St. in Miamisburg
- Bill’s Donut Shop - 268 N. Main St. in Centerville
- Donut Palace - 5264 Salem Ave. in Trotwood or 5115 Troy Pike in Huber Heights
- Duck Donuts - 1200 Brown St. in Dayton
- Glazed Donut Eatery - 607 N. Detroit St. in Xenia
- Hole N One Donuts - 2739 W. Alex Bell Rd. in Moraine
- Jim’s Donut Shop - 122 E. National Rd. in Vandalia
- Stan The Donut Man - 1441 Wilmington Ave. in Dayton
- The Donut Haus Bakery - 305 W. Central Ave. in Springboro
- The Neighborhood Nest - 313 W. Main St. in Fairborn
- W. Social Tap & Table - 1100 W. Third St. in Dayton
Jackson said one of his favorite parts of doing this event is interacting with the participants. He said over the last two years he has seen several families complete the tour together.
If you haven’t purchased a booklet, Jackson said there will be booklets available 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at The Donut Haus Bakery, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Duck Donuts, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at W. Social Tap & Table, and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday at Hole N One Donuts.
For more information about Dayton Donut Festival On Tour, visit the event’s Facebook page.
