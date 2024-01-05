Dayton Dragons National Anthem tryouts open next week

With baseball season on the horizon, the Dayton Dragons are preparing its 2024 National Anthem tryouts, presented by the Dayton Daily News.
Auditions for this summer’s national anthem performers will be open virtually on the Dragons website beginning Monday, Jan 8. According to a news release, audition videos should be uploaded at www.daytondragons.com/nationalanthem.
Finalists will perform the national anthem at Day Air Ballpark throughout the season. The grand prize winner will perform on Opening Day 2024 before the Dragons host the Lansing Lugnuts on Friday, Apr. 5.
Deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 16.
In addition, Dayton Dragons 2024 season ticket information is available now. For more information, call 937-228-2287, email dragons@daytondragons.com or visit the Dragons website at daytondragons.com/seasontickets.
