BreakingNews
Dayton Dragons National Anthem tryouts open next week

Dayton Dragons National Anthem tryouts open next week

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By
22 minutes ago
X

With baseball season on the horizon, the Dayton Dragons are preparing its 2024 National Anthem tryouts, presented by the Dayton Daily News.

Auditions for this summer’s national anthem performers will be open virtually on the Dragons website beginning Monday, Jan 8. According to a news release, audition videos should be uploaded at www.daytondragons.com/nationalanthem.

Explore‘A story of triumph’: Muse Machine presents ‘9 to 5’

Finalists will perform the national anthem at Day Air Ballpark throughout the season. The grand prize winner will perform on Opening Day 2024 before the Dragons host the Lansing Lugnuts on Friday, Apr. 5.

Deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 16.

Explore12 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

In addition, Dayton Dragons 2024 season ticket information is available now. For more information, call 937-228-2287, email dragons@daytondragons.com or visit the Dragons website at daytondragons.com/seasontickets.

In Other News
1
RIGHT NOW WITH RUSSELL: Dave Chappelle, Katt Williams begin 2024 by...
2
Val’s Bakery grows in Dayton: ‘I’ve always wanted to be downtown’
3
Dayton singles: Top standalone songs from hometown acts in 2023
4
Dayton EPs: Top local short-form releases of 2023
5
RIGHT NOW WITH RUSSELL: Nicole Scherzinger will make Broadway debut in...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top