DAYTON EATS: Learning to cook together makes touching Valentine’s Day gift

Chef Mary Cooney has seats left for several wonderful couples classes at Dorothy Lane Market’s Culinary school. If you are looking for a Valentine’s Day gift, buy her book and place a printout of the registration for one of these classes in as a bookmark. It’s an easy, touching gift that will be fun for both of you.
Here are upcoming classes with Cooney that have seats available. Cost is $150 for two seats and gets you admission to the class as well as a meal. To register, visit www.dorothylane.com/culinary-center.
Feb. 27: Culinary Tour of Italy’s Abruzzo Region: Couples’ Class
Italy’s Abruzzo region’s cuisine draws inspiration from both its surroundings and its history, and has a reputation for being a warm and welcoming culture. Cooney will emulate this feeling in this class as she shares her passion for the cuisine of this beautiful region. This menu includes: Potato Crocchette with Salami and Cheese, Sagne e Fagioli (homemade pasta with beans), Pasta alla Chitarra with Sugo di Pomodoro with Lamb, Lamb Chop with Parsley Lemon Pesto, Roasted Root Vegetables with Pesto Vinaigrette, and Bocconotto (pastries filled with Nutella or jam).
March 20 and 27: Seasonal Feast: Couples’ Class
This couple’s class menu will whet your appetite as soon as you enter the Culinary Center. Cooney will demonstrate how to make the ultimate pork roast, Pork Belly Porchetta, and pair it with delicious sides. This menu includes: Garlic Grilled Shrimp with Salsa Verde; Spinach Salad with Prosciutto, Shallots, Figs, and Shaved Parmesan with Citrus Vinaigrette; Pork Belly Porchetta; Roasted Rosemary Yukon Gold Potatoes; Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic Glaze; and Italian Wedding Cake (sponge cake with strawberries and whipped cream). The menu paired with wine.
April 3 and 10: Glorious Lemon: Couples’ Class
All dishes are enhanced with the citrusy flavor of lemon in this couple’s class. From a simple yet flavorful appetizer to dessert, this menu is the epitome of a lovely spring meal. This menu includes: Homemade Ricotta Crostini with Castelvetrano Olives, Lemon, and Rosemary; Arugula Salad with Pine Nuts and Shaved Parmesan in Lemon Olive Oil Dressing; Spaghetti al Limone; Lemon Chicken Thighs with Creamy Wine Sauce; Roasted Broccoli with Parmesan and Lemon Zest; and Ciambella (Italian lemon cake with berries and crème fraîche).
