DAYTON EATS: Popular Oregon District restaurant celebrates 10 years on Saturday

When Wheat Penny Oven and Bar opened 10 years ago on Aug. 26, 2013 it helped usher in a new wave of dining in Dayton.

The sister restaurant of Meadowlark located at 5531 Far Hills Ave., Wheat Penny quickly established itself as more than just a gourmet pizza restaurant offering diners a number of impressive vegetarian dishes as well as scrumptious entrees.

The restaurant’s success is not by chance. For 10 years it has been consistent with a focus on quality, customer service and kitchen talent that can execute.

“Time has gone by so quickly and we are all so grateful for the love and support that the community has given us,” said Wheat Penny executive chef and partner Elizabeth Valenti. “We love being part of such an incredible independent restaurant and bar scene.”

In honor of this notable occasion, here are 10 reasons why we love Wheat Penny and look forward to the next 10 years.

1. Chef Liz

She was named one of 12 of the Ohio Restaurant Association’s Industry Award Winners for 2021. Her award was the Nourishing the Community Award recognizing an individual or organization for their outstanding contributions through community service or charitable involvement. She’s as kind and generous and good as she is talented. We would need a week to write all the reasons that Chef Liz rocks, and for that reason alone this fearless leader deserves first mention.

2. The staff

No chef or restaurant anywhere can shine without a great team. Although the people and faces may have changed over the years, Wheat Penny has always had a group of people that can bring magic in the back of the house and in the front.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

3. That pizza

Per Wheat Penny’s website: “We cook it in a big, hot Baker’s Pride deck oven. The dough is allowed to develop a minimum of 48 hours before being shaped. Once baked, the crust sports a large char-pocked cornice that has big, chewy air pockets and is firmly crisp on the bottom. Italian-style pizza tends to be more sparsely topped; ours is a little more cheesy, saucy and juicy, but only a little more. Our pies are made with a strong ethic regarding balance of ingredients–no double cheese or meat lover’s overload. Our toppings don’t generally go on raw; we cook and season each ingredient for maximum texture and flavor. Each pizza’s cornice gets a swipe of extra virgin olive oil half-way through baking. Every pizza is garnished before being cut, with coarse salt or fried garlic or snipped herbs or ground cheese or a scraping of lemon zest, whatever is appropriate to the pie.” If it sounds good that’s because it is.

Credit: Wheat Penny Credit: Wheat Penny

4. The specials

Whether it’s a daily special or a seasonal special, they put thought into it and deliver on flavor. Right now summer specials include Chef Hannah’s Caesar 2.0 made with white anchovies and housemade Pimente d’Espelette croutons, topped with a jammy, soft boiled egg ($14.95). Or a dish of Prince Edward Island mussels steamed open, tossed in an orange saffron butter and finished with a light drizzle of calabrian oil served with thick pieces of toasted focaccia so you won’t miss a drop ($22).

5. The weekly burger feature

“Bob’s Burgers” has nothing on Wheat Penny. The burgers are fantastic, but it’s the creativity that routinely goes in that really helps seal the deal. On Nov. 1, 2022 they featured the Goodbye Daylight Savings Burger made with a short rib, chuck and brisket beef patty topped with housemade apple chutney, crumbled blue cheese, Nueske’s bacon and a small handful of arugula. More recently they offered the Nacho Libre Burger seasoned with taco spices and topped with fresh jalapenos, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sliced avocado and crispy corn chips. The sandwiches always seem to pack flavor and draw interest because they are so creative.

6. The vegetables

This is a restaurant that has made a serious commitment to showcasing and spotlighting terrific vegetarian dishes and cooking techniques. A favorite since opening a decade ago are the eggplant fries that crunch thanks to a crispy rice and cornstarch coating with a creamy soft eggplant that melts when you bite into it. One of their summer specials is a grilled summer squash and shiitakes with roasted pistachio sauce and feta ($15.95). A vegan alternative is available with vegan cashew ricotta. These are not menu anomalies. This is a restaurant that sees the flavorful value in focusing on all of the wonderful ingredients a garden has to offer.

Credit: Jim Witmer Credit: Jim Witmer

7. The cocktails

The specialty summer cocktails alone tell the story of a terrific bar program:

• Watermelon Meow Meow: Feta-Washed Monte Alban Silver, Cilantro Tincture, Watermelon, Lime, Agave, Salted-Watermelon Meringue Foam

• Beautiful. Dirty. Rich.: Belle of Dayton Vodka, Hakutsuru Organic Sake, Green Chartreuse, Honeydew, Lime, Green Tea Gomme Syrup, Mint & Cucumber, Yuzu Lime Soda

• Born Under Punches: Redemption Rye, Yellow Chartreuse, Los Vecinos Mezcal, Serrano Pepper, Lime

• Kicked it in the Sun: Beefeater Gin, Aperol, Zested Radish, Lemon, Grapefruit

• Best Summer Ever!!!: Brugal Añejo Rum, Grand Marnier, Greenbar Grand Poppy Amaro, Lemon, Vanilla Orange Cordial, Egg White

• Castle in the Sky: Citrus infused Tito’s Vodka, Strawberry White Balsamic Shrub, Cointreau, Lemon, Maple, Amaro Sfumato

• Juice Box: Amaretto, Orange Juice, Grapefruit Juice, Steigl Grapefruit Radle

8. The Philadelphia

This is the sandwich that won Chef Liz second place at the International Italian Sandwich competition in March 2022. A pork shoulder is braised to juicy tenderness and married with provolone cheese and rapini. This quintessential Italian cousin to broccoli, rapini is a traditional match with pork – in pasta, in soups and on Sunday dinner platters, but especially in this iconic Italian sandwich beloved in Philadelphia. You can even get them at the Philly airport! Juicy, garlicky perfection served on a housemade Ciabatta roll.

9. The Jojo’s

These thick potato wedges that come with sandwiches or can be ordered on their own are like a super sized french fry with more flavor than their skinny cousins.

10. The vibe

You want to go someplace comfortable and chill that accepts people as they are? This is the place. It’s comfortable, inviting and a place you know you want to be at as soon as you walk in.

This weekend we toast Wheat Penny and the next decade to come!

