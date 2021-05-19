Dayton eyesore site getting cleanup after massive fires: Your questions answered

What’s going to happen there?

Davis hired Bladecutter’s Inc. to demolish existing buildings and remove the concrete foundation and pad of a building that was demolished after being damaged by the earlier fire. Bladcutter’s also will backfill the property with dirt, add topsoil and seed the area, according to a contract with the company that was part of municipal court records.

Why is it happening now?

Last summer, Davis was cited with a third-degree misdemeanor count of public nuisance related to the soap factory property. The case was scheduled to go to trial last week, but Davis and the city agreed to continue the trial to give him time to complete demolition and asbestos removal at the site, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.

What are residents saying?

Some people who live and work nearby say it’s outrageous it has taken this long to clean up the property.

“It’s been ridiculous,” said Tina Howe, manager of Glass Hat Bar & Grill, located across the street.

“You see abandoned houses around Dayton ― that’s nothing compared to what you have to look at every day here.”

