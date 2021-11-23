Dayton family asks for community support following death of Bun Bros founder

For the next two weeks, The Bun Bros will operate from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Wirt said Davis was loved by many.

“It’s with great sadness to inform you that Mike Davis, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many, has suddenly passed away,” posted Wirt in a Facebook announcement Monday night. “We are seeking support from our local foodie community during this family’s trying time.”

The restaurant also will sell bulk items per request. Customers can call 937-858-1732 to place orders. Donations will be accepted as well.

“Owning this business was one of Mike’s greatest accomplishments!” Wirt wrote. “It is because of you he felt the pride in ownership and connection with the community this created! We look forward to your continued support when we reopen in the spring.”