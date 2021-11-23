Dayton family asks for community support following death of Bun Bros founder

The founder of a hot dog, ice cream and grill shop that’s quickly gained a following of Dayton foodies since its debut in May has died.
Mike Davis, 51, co-founder of The Bun Bros LLC ConeyLand, or just, The Bun Bros, died early this week following a heart attack. Since opening earlier this year, Davis has led the shop, along with longtime friend and co-founder, Von Crager, to become a popular stop thanks to an impressive, creative grill menu and friendly service.
The Bun Bros, at 2509 Valley Pike, will stay open for two weeks in order to sell as much food as possible for fewer waste costs.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
“Hopefully in that time we can get rid of most what we have. We plan to pick back up in the spring so hopefully that plan doesn’t change,” said Ashley Wirt, Davis’ stepdaughter. “Mike was very proud of Bun Bros so we want to continue it in honor of him.”
For the next two weeks, The Bun Bros will operate from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Wirt said Davis was loved by many.
“It’s with great sadness to inform you that Mike Davis, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many, has suddenly passed away,” posted Wirt in a Facebook announcement Monday night. “We are seeking support from our local foodie community during this family’s trying time.”
The restaurant also will sell bulk items per request. Customers can call 937-858-1732 to place orders. Donations will be accepted as well.
“Owning this business was one of Mike’s greatest accomplishments!” Wirt wrote. “It is because of you he felt the pride in ownership and connection with the community this created! We look forward to your continued support when we reopen in the spring.”
About the Author