Dayton Fish Fry Guide 2024

The amount of seafood consumed during Lent jumps each year with demand rising from consumers at the grocery, restaurants cashing in and classic community fish fry meals.

Local restaurants across the region will be offering up Lent-friendly options. Menu specials abound near and far, ranging from our local mom-and-pops to chains like Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen, which just unveiled its “2024 Fish Fry Menu.” In Partnership with the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, Bob Evans offerings include a wild-caught Alaska cod fish fry platter, a fried shrimp dinner and low-carb lemon pepper sole fillets.

But it’s hard to compete with a really good, home-grown fish fry, which is unquestionably one of the best dining deals to be found this time of year.

Here are some of the best opportunities to enjoy a fish fry in the next few months. Please note: Details and pricing are subject to change, many of these are limited to those 21 and older. It is recommended to call first for details.

Friday, Feb. 16

Antioch Shrine Annual Lent Fish Fry Fundraiser: 5-9:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 23; March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29. Fried fish, chicken, french fries, hushpuppies, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese and draft beer. Cash bar available. Music, gambling and entertainment. Bake sale. Cost $20 all you can eat, $15 take out, $10 for kids 12 and younger. 107 E. First St., Dayton.

HVO Fish Fry Day: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 16, 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29. Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 N. Ohio 48, Lebanon. Hand-battered cod sandwich, cod basket, fried shrimp basket, kids options with pizza and cod; beer cheese and pretzels. Market Barn open. RSVP appreciated. https://www.facebook.com/events/324501359912737/324501369912736

Tipp City Eagles Aerie 2201 Fish Fry: 6 p.m. 202 E. Main St., Tipp City. All you can eat fish fry with hush puppies, french fries, macaroni and cheese, sausage and slaw. facebook.com/events/816496400405527

Springboro Eagles 4104 Fish Fry: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16, 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22. Springboro Eagles, 125 E. Central Ave., Springboro. Open to public.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Brick City Blast Baseball Club Fish Fry and Monte Carlo: 6-11 p.m. Huber Heights Athletic Foundation, 5357 Fishburg Road, Huber Heights. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Includes beer/pop and all you can eat fish, chicken, french fries, baked beans and coleslaw. Get tickets at Wayne Sporting Goods or contact a Brick City Blast parent or player. More: facebook.com/events/1117356189300066

Amvets Post 99 Fish Fry and Monte Carlo: 6 p.m. 1123 Brown School Road, Vandalia. Fundraiser for the 16U Roadwarriors. All you can eat beans, fish, fries, sausage and more. Kegs of beer on site. Pull-tab games, showdown, chuck-o-luck and more as well as raffles. facebook.com/events/360684416399599

Feb. 23

Amvets Post 88 Fish Fry: 5:30 p.m. 3449 Lefevre Road, Troy. Two-piece dinner, $12; Three-piece dinner, $15. facebook.com/events/398964852682631

Antioch Shrine Annual Lent Fish Fry Fundraiser: 5-9:30 p.m. Feb. 23; March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29. Fried fish, chicken, french fries, hushpuppies, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese and draft beer. Cash bar available. Music, gambling and entertainment. Bake sale. Cost $20 all you can eat, $15 take out, $10 for kids 12 and younger. 107 E. First St., Dayton.

HVO Fish Fry Day: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29. Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 N. Ohio 48, Lebanon. Hand-battered cod sandwich, cod basket, fried shrimp basket, kids options with pizza and cod; beer cheese and pretzels. Market Barn open. RSVP appreciated.

Springboro Eagles 4104 Fish Fry: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22. Springboro Eagles, 125 E. Central Ave., Springboro. Open to public.

Sacred Heart New Carlisle: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22. 209 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle. More info: (937) 845-3121

Knights of Columbus Council 624: 6 p.m. Feb. 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22. 2055 S. Bird Road, Springfield. $14 per person or $50 for four. More info: (937) 323-9663

Feb. 24

St. Anthony Annual Fish Fry: 6-11 p.m. St Anthony, 830 Bowen St., Dayton. Corpus Christi Fryers serve fish and sides. Games and Monte Carlo. Carryout available. stanthonydayton.org

Holy Trinity Church Fish Fry: 6:30-10:30 p.m. 272 Bainbridge St., Dayton. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. More info: (937) 228-1223

March 1

Eintracht Singing Society Fish Fry: 6-8 p.m. March 1, April 12. 2707 Old Troy Pike, Dayton. $18 nonmembers, $15 members. Deep-fried, baked fish (limited), sausage, baked beans, french fries, fried cabbage, cole slaw and a surprise side dish available. Water, soda, beer available. Singer’s desserts, $2. facebook.com/events/915938569857997

St. Brigid Fish Fry: 6-11 p.m. 312 Fairground Road, Xenia. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. (937) 372-3193

Antioch Shrine Annual Lent Fish Fry Fundraiser: 5-9:30 p.m. March 8, 15, 22, 29. Fried fish, chicken, french fries, hushpuppies, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese and draft beer. Cash bar available. Music, gambling and entertainment. Bake sale. Cost $20 all you can eat, $15 take out, $10 for kids 12 and younger. 107 E. First St., Dayton.

HVO Fish Fry Day: 5-8 p.m. March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29. Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 N. Ohio 48, Lebanon. Hand-battered cod sandwich, cod basket, fried shrimp basket, kids options with pizza and cod; beer cheese and pretzels. Market Barn open. RSVP appreciated.

Springboro Eagles 4104 Fish Fry: 6-8 p.m. March 1, 8, 15, 22. Springboro Eagles, 125 E. Central Ave., Springboro. Open to public.

Sacred Heart New Carlisle: 5-7 p.m. March 1, 8, 15, 22. 209 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle. More info: (937) 845-3121

Knights of Columbus Council 624: 6 p.m. March 1, 8, 15, 22. 2055 S. Bird Road, Springfield. $14 per person or $50 for four. More info: (937) 323-9663

Ann Moore Szabo Scholarship Fund & Future Stars of Dayton Fish Fry: 6-11 p.m., Deca Prep Activity Center, 320 Homewood Ave., Dayton. $25.

March 8

NDA Fish Fry: 6-8:30 p.m. North Dayton Anglers Club, 1924 Valley St., Dayton. Open to the public. All you can eat deep-fried fish, chicken strips, sausage, brats, baked beans and coleslaw. Includes draft beer and soda. Cost is $13 for adults; children ages 6-10 are $8 and children younger than 6 eat free. Carryout for $10.

HVO Fish Fry Day: 5-8 p.m. March 8, 15, 22, 29. Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 N. Ohio 48, Lebanon. Hand-battered cod sandwich, cod basket, fried shrimp basket, kids options with pizza and cod; beer cheese and pretzels. Market Barn open. RSVP appreciated.

Springboro Eagles 4104 Fish Fry: 6-8 p.m. March 8, 15, 22. Springboro Eagles, 125 E. Central Ave., Springboro. Open to public.

Knights of Columbus Council 624: 6 p.m. March 1, 8, 15, 22. 2055 S. Bird Road, Springfield. $14 per person or $50 for four. More info: (937) 323-9663

St. Pat’s Fest Friday Fish Fry: 6 p.m.-midnight. Archbishop Carroll High School, 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton. All you can eat baked and fried Icelandic cod, french fries, cole slaw and two drink tickets for beer, wine, margaritas, Irish coffee or soft drinks. Carryout from 4:30-5:30 p.m. with advance purchase by March 7. $20 advance, $25 at the door. Gambling and games. All-night music performances from Band 5, FinTan Irish Band and Wildcat Road. More: (937) 253-8188; facebook.com/events/3230243610617809

The FRY at Incarnation: 6-11:30 p.m. Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane, Dayton. Watch the University of Dayton Flyers take on VCO on a 200-foot wide screen. Fish dinner, fish tacos and more. Live music with the band ”All In.” (937) 433-1051

March 15

Antioch Shrine Annual Lent Fish Fry Fundraiser: 5-9:30 p.m. March 15, 22, 29. Fried fish, chicken, french fries, hushpuppies, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese and draft beer. Cash bar available. Music, gambling and entertainment. Bake sale. Cost $20 all you can eat, $15 take out, $10 for kids 12 and younger. 107 E. First St., Dayton.

HVO Fish Fry Day: 5-8 p.m. March 15, 22, 29. Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 N. Ohio 48, Lebanon. Hand-battered cod sandwich, cod basket, fried shrimp basket, kids options with pizza and cod; beer cheese and pretzels. Market Barn open. RSVP appreciated.

Springboro Eagles 4104 Fish Fry: 6-8 p.m. March 15, 22. Springboro Eagles, 125 E. Central Ave., Springboro. Open to public.

Sacred Heart New Carlisle: 5-7 p.m. March 15, 22. 209 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle. More info: (937) 845-3121

Knights of Columbus Council 624: 6 p.m. March 15, 22. 2055 S. Bird Road, Springfield. $14 per person or $50 for four. More info: (937) 323-9663

St. Charles Borromeo Fish Fry: 7 p.m. 4600 Ackerman Blvd., Dayton. (937) 434-6081

March 16

Chaminade Julienne Fish Fry: 6-11 p.m. Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, 505 Ludlow St., Dayton. Hosted by CJ’s Blue Green Club and includes sports on big screens, games, silent auction. Must be 21 and older to attend. Carryout available from 5-5:30 p.m. and is $16 per meal with no beverage. $27 at door, $22 presale online through March 15.

March 22

Miamisburg Band Fish Fry: 4:30 p.m. Miamisburg High School, 1860 Belvo Road, Miamisburg. Dinner is fried fish or chicken tenders, cole slaw, applesauce. Performances by MMS and MHS Jazz band, bake sale and basket raffles. $10 for children 10 and younger, $15 for adults, $20 all-you-can-eat. Tickets ahead of time are cheaper at miamisburgbands.com.

Lions International Fish Fry & Monte Carlo: 6-10 p.m. Milton Athletic Club, 640 Cosler Drive, Dayton. $20 in advance, $25 at door. All you can eat, no carryout. Tickets: (937) 520-1936

Antioch Shrine Annual Lent Fish Fry Fundraiser: 5-9:30 p.m. March 22, 29. Fried fish, chicken, french fries, hushpuppies, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese and draft beer. Cash bar available. Music, gambling and entertainment. Bake sale. Cost $20 all you can eat, $15 take out, $10 for kids 12 and younger. 107 E. First St., Dayton.

HVO Fish Fry Day: 5-8 p.m. March 22, 29. Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 N. Ohio 48, Lebanon. Hand-battered cod sandwich, cod basket, fried shrimp basket, kids options with pizza and cod; beer cheese and pretzels. Market Barn open. RSVP appreciated.

Springboro Eagles 4104 Fish Fry: 6-8 p.m. Springboro Eagles, 125 E. Central Ave., Springboro. Open to public.

Sacred Heart New Carlisle: 5-7 p.m. 209 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle. More info: (937) 845-3121

Knights of Columbus Council 624: 6 p.m. 2055 S. Bird Road, Springfield. $14 per person or $50 for four. More info: (937) 323-9663,

St. Francis of Assisi: 5:30-11 p.m. 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville. More info: (937) 689-2570

March 29

Antioch Shrine Annual Lent Fish Fry Fundraiser: 5-9:30 p.m. Fried fish, chicken, french fries, hushpuppies, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese and draft beer. Cash bar available. Music, gambling and entertainment. Bake sale. Cost $20 all you can eat, $15 take out, $10 for kids 12 and younger. 107 E. First St., Dayton.

HVO Fish Fry Day: 5-8 p.m. Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 N. Ohio 48, Lebanon. Hand-battered cod sandwich, cod basket, fried shrimp basket, kids options with pizza and cod; beer cheese and pretzels. Market Barn open. RSVP appreciated.

April 12

Eintracht Singing Society Fish Fry: 6-8 p.m. 2707 Old Troy Pike, Dayton. $18 nonmembers, $15 members. Deep-fried, baked fish (limited), sausage, baked beans, french fries, fried cabbage, cole slaw and a surprise side dish available. Water, soda, beer available. Singer’s desserts, $2. facebook.com/events/915938569857997

April 27

Miami East Athletic Boosters Fish Fry and Auction: 6 p.m. Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 35A, Troy. $15 advance, $20 at door; carryout available. Auction items sought. facebook.com/events/359229930296952

HAVE A FISH FRY EVENT TO INCLUDE?

If your school, church, VFW Hall or other nonprofit organization (sorry, no restaurants or taverns) hosts a fish fry, we want to know about it.. Email alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com and mandy.gambrell@coxinc.com at least a week prior to your event. Include the title, location, food offered, activities, cost and public contact details such as a website, email or phone number.

Please also use the Dayton Daily News’ online calendar at dayton.com/what-to-do.