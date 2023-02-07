BreakingNews
Dayton Flyers to battle Wright State Raiders at Day Air Ballpark
The University of Dayton baseball team will play a home game at Day Air Ballpark for the third straight year in 2023. The Flyers will host Wright State University on Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Dayton Dragons president and general manager Robert Murphy says previous UD games at Day Air Ballpark have been a huge success.

“The University of Dayton game against Ohio State at Day Air Ballpark in 2022 set an all-time attendance record for a UD home game, with about 4,000 fans in attendance,” said Murphy, in a release.  “The entire suite level was completely sold out.”

He also said the atmosphere was “tremendous” thanks to a “very energetic crowd.”

“UD fans on one side of the ballpark in red and blue, and Ohio State fans on the other side wearing scarlet and gray,” Murphy recalled. “We expect the same kind of enthusiastic atmosphere this year with Wright State fans wearing their green and gold.  We will have a UD pep band, UD cheerleaders, and UD athletes from other sports on hand. “

The game will also feature special honorary first pitches with university representatives performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America.”

“The Flyers and Dayton Dragons have become tremendous partners over the past few years,” noted Jayson King, Dayton head coach. “Last year we broke the attendance record against Ohio State and we plan to do that again in 2023 when we host Wright State. Day Air ballpark is a first-class venue run by a great staff.  Our guys love everything about the facility and the atmosphere that we can create there.  It’s truly special!”

We look forward to the opportunity of playing at the Dayton Dragons’ beautiful stadium (Day Air Ballpark),” echoed Alex Sogard, Wright State head coach. “It’s great for college baseball, an excellent experience for our players, and a special event for the greater Dayton area. Dayton is such a great baseball town, so I hope we can pack the stadium to give the players the best experience.”

Ticket sales begin Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $5 for children (14 and under) and $10 for adults.  Students from both the University of Dayton and Wright State will be admitted free of charge. Luxury suites are available for $300 (seating for 20 fans).

For tickets, call 937-228-2287 or visit daytondragons.com

